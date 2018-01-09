Police seek information on lost urn found on Vancouver Island beach

Police say the urn weighs 25 pounds and was possibly tossed into the sea

Police are looking for the owner of this urn. (Sidney North Saanich RCMP)

An urn, containing beach sand and “unknown contents” was discovered by a resident in Greater Victoria and police are now looking for information about where it came from.

On Jan. 6, the Sidney North Saanich RCMP were called by someone who’d found the urn near a seawall along Lochside Drive in Sidney. It’s very large and made of blue metal, with a silver ring on the bottom and top and was found without a lid.

Police say that the urn and its contents weigh around 25 pounds and were possibly tossed into the sea and may have washed up on shore. Police do not know who might have moved the urn from the shore to the seawall, where it was found.

Corporal Chris Manseau says the contents, possibly remains, of the urn cannot be identified. As well the BC Coroner’s Service told the local police that they would not be involved, classifying it as a “found property” file.

Police are asking the public for any information about the urn. People can call the RCMP in Sidney at 250-656-3931 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).