Port McNeill cannabis committee to recommend to mayor and council designated zones for commercial marijuana agriculture

Town of Port McNeill Photo Zoning Bylaw No. 671, 2016 map where M-1 (Mine Road), M-2 and A-1 may include cannabis cultivation, pending council approval.

North Island residents may have an opportunity to grow cannabis on a commercial-scale within designated zones after the cannabis committee recommends rezoning to Port McNeill mayor and council.

“The bulk of the meeting will be cannabis cultivation,” said Pete Nelson-Smith, Port McNeill deputy administrator, as he started the meeting.

The committee discussed what could be a new “good neighbour” bylaw. The bylaw is in anticipation to odour complaints from cannabis agriculture.

The bylaw, as it is stated in other BC towns, “regulates, prohibits and imposes requirements and fees in relation to nuisances, disturbances and other objectionable situations.” The bylaw falls under the nuisance bylaw category, which may include conditions on noise, unsightly premises, and odour.

“The federal legislation gets into the nitty-gritty, about what you can and cannot do,” says Derek Koel, member of the cannabis committee. He says recommendations of zoning locations should fall within “industrial type areas”. Many other committee members nodded in agreement.

These industrial type zones often have warehouses within the boundaries. One committee member, Ryan Mitchell, then discussed whether to restrict cultivation to a warehouse or greenhouse, but no motion was made. “What’s the end goal here?” he questioned as discussions continued about possible restrictions. One committee member commented it might cause light pollution.

The committee had a unanimous vote in favor of allowing cultivation or agricultural use for cannabis purposes on M-1 Industrial 1 (along Mine Road), M-2 Industrial 2, and A-1 Rural.

In a previous council meeting, the discussion was on retail sales of cannabis. Council determined cannabis shops will open from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm, the minutes read. Council has accepted the committee’s prior recommendations as presented. Letters to Port McNeill residents were sent out.

Mayor and council will have to accept the committee’s recommendations and then go through first, second and third readings.

Koel asked if it was possible to push the recommendations to first reading before the election. In response, Nelson-Smith commented it may be possible, but final decision falls on the new council coming into office after Oct. 20.

Council will decide whether to accept new recommendations on designated zones for cannabis cultivation. The second reading, the public consultation stage, will give an opportunity to the public to submit comments or questions on cannabis-related bylaws.

Council will have heard public input as soon as November but will have authority to decide whether to adopt bylaw amendments or new bylaws concerning cannabis.

