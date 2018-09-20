Stephanie Rockman Photo The poster for Sointula Resource Centre fundraiser play.

Sointula Resource Centre to hold fundraising play

The play will “grab people’s attention” says Stephanie Rockman.

Six cast members are set to perform a fundraiser play called “Let Him Sleep ‘Til It’s Time for His Funeral”, which was made possible by the Sointula Resource Centre.

The cast consists of Leah Chalmers, Stephanie Rockman, Tracy Grout, John Malthouse, Fred Middleton, and Christopher Hurst.

Rockman, one of the play’s organizers, works at the Sointula Resource Centre. She and her partner, Middleton, have been interested in theatre for sometime now and have done dinner theatres before.

“We did one last year and had two sold out shows,” she said, adding, “We had an idea to source local businesses, like having smoked fish from Sointula and a local baker, so on the Friday night attendees can have an appetizer. We’re all a bunch of amateurs and we do it because it’s really fun. This year it’s a comedy of misunderstanding. It’s to raise money for the centre to help us with operating costs, like maintaining equipment.”

She also noted the centre is a nonprofit organization which relies on fundraisers such as the play. The comedy will happen on Sept. 28-29 starting at 7 p.m.

Rockman added the event was timed so that North Island residents can travel to and from Sointula within the same day.

Residents are encouraged to catch the 4:30 p.m. ferry since doors will be locked when the play begins.

Rockman added fundraiser plays will hopefully happen every year, and that the play was written by Peg Kehret.

Last year the centre put on a murder mystery play, which had taken place in a chateau. Rockman noted this year’s play is set in a 1993 living room on an intimate, beautiful set, as opposed to holding the play in a hall.

She noted that by having a smaller set the play will “grab people’s attention.”

She also emphasized the comedy is not interactive, which means no audience participation.

During tourism season the society acts as a visitor’s centre. “We like to think of ourselves as a little hub to get information and talk,” Rockman added.

The Sointula Resource Centre is a community-oriented organization with printing, faxing and scanning services. The centre also types resumes with three in-house computers for locals to use.

