Al Petrie Memorial Golf Tournament honours former club president

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The third annual Al Petrie Memorial Golf Tournament was held Saturday at the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club.

57 people showed up to play golf at the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club in honour of Al Petrie.

Petrie was president of the golf club for 10 years, and according to Seven Hills Golf and Country Club Manager Cecil Morton, “He really helped us out — he took the club from being in financial difficulty to having our head above water.”

Morton pointed out Petrie set out strict budget guidelines and made sure they stuck to them, “and thank God he did that, otherwise we would be in real trouble.”

With 57 people showing up, Morton added he thinks it’s the biggest turnout for the tournament in its three-year history, also noting the club is going “really well right now — we welcome the public to come out and hit golf balls, and you can bring your kids out to chip and putt on the greens for nothing.”

Next up for the golf club is the Loggers Golf Tournament June 16-17.

The tournament has been going on for over 30 years, and it’s one of the longest running golf tournaments on Vancouver Island.

To sign up to play in this year’s North Island Loggers Golf Tournament, please contact Gray at 250-230-0711, Lito Pineda at 250-230-5486, Cecil Morton at 250-949-6286, or Scott Mitchell at 250-230-1782.

Results from the third annual Al Petrie Memorial Tournament are as follows:

First place – Dino Datos team shot a 30, tallying five birdies and no bogies;

Longest drive – Jordan Lambert;

KP – Bill Jacques on hole six;

KP – Scott mitchell on hole four.