Youth soccer held a good amount of matches in Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Port Alice, and Alert Bay.

Grad weekend was a little slow for sports activities, but North Island Youth Soccer still held a good amount of matches in Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Port Alice, and Alert Bay.

Check out some photos below from the Port Hardy 1 U12 Girls vs. Port Hardy 2 U12 Girls game and Port McNeill 1 U12 Boys vs. Port McNeill 2 U12 Boys game.