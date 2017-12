JANINE NOEL PHOTO Kreston Wilson #13 and Yuri Noel #8 smiling over their goal.

Before Christmas the Port Hardy Hawks headed down to Campbell River for a tournament.

The Hawks placed first out of ten teams during the Dec. 15 -17 showdown.

The undefeated team had scored 38 goals and only let in six out of five games, thanks to goalie Matayo Walkus.

The Atom team is coached by Eddie Walkus and managed by Janine Noel.