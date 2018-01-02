Michele Courtney and Bill Anglin, of the Courtney & Anglin Real Estate Group in the Comox Valley.

Black Press Media’s Impress TV offers advertisers new way to showcase their business

Sponsored-content video platform offers advertisers new opportunities

Black Press Media is launching Impress TV, a sponsored-content video platform that gives advertisers a new way to showcase their businesses.

Currently launched in North and Central Vancouver Island, with plans to expand the offering across the entire Black Press Media network in 2018, Impress TV offers advertisers exclusive category-specific exposure in custom-produced video segments.

“Online video is experiencing explosive growth,” says Andrew Franklin, vice-president of Black Press Media’s Online Operations in Canada. “Our advertisers recognize the power of our network and the value of our reach.”

Black Press Media owns and operates more than 80 news websites in B.C., Yukon and Alberta, with 185 journalists working to attract more than 2.8 million users per month.

The operational concept behind Black Press Impress TV is simple: advertisers can select to sponsor a specific category, such as Real Estate, Health & Wellness or other category.

Sponsors have already come on board for Real Estate TV in Northern and Central Vancouver Island, Health & Wellness TV in the Central Island region and Home Improvement has been claimed in the North Island region by Home Hardware in Campbell River.

“Two of our real estate channels have be snapped up by two dynamic partners, Michele Courtney and Bill Anglin, of the Courtney & Anglin Real Estate Group in the Comox Valley for the North region, and Don Ballard and Wanetta Beal of MacDonald Realty/Ballard Fine Homes for the Central Island,” says Chrissie Bowker, Director of Product Development with Black Press Media, based on North Vancouver Island.

“I’m also pleased to bring Jasmine and James Cherry and Masato Takeuchi of Parksville Denture Clinic to you for our Health & Wellness channel in the Central Island region.”

For more information on other sponsored video opportunities, email Bowker at chrissie.bowker@blackpress.ca

