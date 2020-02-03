Bring out the birthday cake: Woofy’s marks 100 Impress TV videos!

Join Woofy’s Pet Foods in celebrating their 100th episode with Black Press Media’s Impress Focus TV, and drop by one of their three locations to learn more about caring for your pets!

While it’s not quite up to the record of The Simpsons (TV’s longest-running scripted series at 679 episodes and counting), Woofy’s Pet Foods has a lot to celebrate.

This week, you can catch their 100th Impress Focus TV episode … meaning Woofy’s has become Black Press Media’s longest-running Impress TV program!

“Each episode, we’ve had a lot of fun sharing our knowledge of pet care, nutrition and wellbeing with our viewers,” says co-host Virginia Shaw. “And my favourite part? The chance to work with all of my own pets in our videos, including three dogs, one cat, two rabbits and a bird!”

Why Impress TV?

Impress TV is an innovative way for Woofy’s to engage customers – and potential customers – throughout the North Island.

From summer safety to nutrition needs for your four-legged friends (and with MANY pet puns along the way), the fun, informative video format has brought Woofy’s to a whole new audience.

“I’ve enjoyed sharing my knowledge of pet care, nutrition and wellbeing with our viewers,” Virginia says. “Our Impress TV videos have given us a chance to answer our most-asked customer questions in a really unique way – many of our customers tell us how much fun our videos are to watch and that they appreciate the information we’re sharing!”

But there’s more to Impress TV than pets

Focus TV is part of Black Press Media’s Canadian Impress TV network, a sponsored-content video platform offering exclusive, category-specific exposure in custom-produced video segments.

In addition to the North Island’s pets, channels featuring real estate, health and wellness, home renovation, automotive and more have been set up in communities across the province, with more and more cities coming online.

Impress TV is part of Black Press Media’s wide-reaching network that includes more than 80 news websites in B.C., Yukon and Alberta, with 185 journalists working to attract more than 3.5 million people every month.

More to see!

Join Woofy’s in celebrating this week’s 100th episode, and drop by one of their three locations to learn more about caring for your pets – at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay.

And watch out, Simpsons… they’re catching up!

***

For more information on other sponsored video opportunities, email Chrissie Bowker.