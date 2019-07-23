Welcoming locals and residents to rediscover the Quarterdeck are Head Chef Travis Monk (far left), server Tierra Doyle, manager Greg Primrose and sous chef Dave Wozniak.

Manager wants Quarterdeck Pub to return to former glory

“I would like to bring the Quarterdeck Pub back to where it was and a little bit better,” says the pub’s new manager Greg Primrose. “I know it used to be a very popular place among the locals, and after they unfortunately had to close for the last season, I want to let our North Island residents know that we have definitely made positive changes.”

Primrose took over as manager back in June. He’s lived and worked in the North Island for the last six years as a truck driver making deliveries to the local businesses, and he says his main goal is to “bring the business back to the community.”

Primrose adds they’ve already started the transition by working with other businesses in town like Hardy Buoys Smoked Fish, and his team is also creating a new menu with some exciting additions. “I really love our food, I’ve tried everything on the menu, and it’s definitely a pub food-based atmosphere, but we’ll also be bringing in a lot of seafood because we’re in a really good place for it, we have lots of tourists asking for it, and we want to be able to offer it to them,” Primrose says. “Plus we want to be able to offer it to the locals who aren’t able to go out and fish for themselves.”

New menu items won’t be the only changes going on at the pub. He’s also looking at bringing in more live entertainment, such as karaoke nights, jams where local musicians can just show up and play, and a drag show in September in association with the Port Hardy Pride Society.

“I’m incredibly proud of the staff here,” Primrose says. “We have an entirely brand new front of house team, they’re a group of really hard workers, and I’m really impressed by their devotion to the job.”

Cooking in the kitchen is a family team of Vanessa, Buddy and their daughter Trinity. “It’s awesome when you think of the dynamic in the kitchen’s atmosphere. What makes this triple team exciting is watching them grow and trust in themselves, testing new things, and their willingness to experiment with our Head Chef, Travis Monk.”

Sous Chef Dave Wozniak has been working at the Quarterdeck for various owners for 25 years now, which Primrose notes is an incredible feat. “I truly believe Dave deserves recognition for this and I want to give it to him.”

As for what else he wants the community to know about the pub, he said he really wants it to be known as “a place where people can come in and bring their family, because we are licensed to have children here, and they are more than welcome to bring their kids in.”

The Quarterdeck Pub welcomes guests from noon to 10 p.m. seven days a week, and you can order food as late as 9 p.m.

 

The Quarterdeck team is building on its menu favourites with some exciting new entrees that feature more locally source ingredients and seafood.

Comments are closed

Just Posted

FILOMI Days sees massive crowd arrive in town to enjoy weekend festivities

The North Island Gazette was at just about every event this weekend.

Rumble on the Runway returns to Port McNeill Airport

In fact, the event is so popular that officials say it is usually sold out months in advance.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Fireweed in full bloom

“This year is shaping up to be a good year for fireweed.”

Tahsis Inlet voted BC’S top boating destination for 2019

Tahsis Inlet is located midway up the west coast of Vancouver Island

Oceanfront RV campground in Port Alice is open for business

Anstee plans to have other amenities besides camping, “but for now, this is it.”

3 dead, 2 missing in northern B.C: Here’s what we know so far

Lucas Fowler, 23, and his girlfriend, Chynna Deese, were shot and killed on July 14 or 15

Tubing world record broken on Vancouver Island

But record for length of tubes linked together still has to be confirmed

The Beaverton’s sharp satire thrives in polarized political climate

Canadian TV series’ third season to air Tuesday on CTV after “The Amazing Race Canada”

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Nine days since Grace was last seen the question remains: ‘How can an 86-year-old just disappear?’

Okanagan Air Cadet challenges gender-exclusive haircut policy

Haircut regulation inspires challenge around gender identity

Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide

Multi-pronged plan set in motion to freesalmon blocked by landslide in the Fraser River

Police ask for help locating missing men last seen in South Surrey

Jeep that Richard Scurr and Ryan Provencher were in has been located unoccupied in Logan Lake: RCMP

Most Read