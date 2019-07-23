Manager wants Quarterdeck Pub to return to former glory

“I would like to bring the Quarterdeck Pub back to where it was and a little bit better,” says the pub’s new manager Greg Primrose. “I know it used to be a very popular place among the locals, and after they unfortunately had to close for the last season, I want to let our North Island residents know that we have definitely made positive changes.”

Primrose took over as manager back in June. He’s lived and worked in the North Island for the last six years as a truck driver making deliveries to the local businesses, and he says his main goal is to “bring the business back to the community.”

Primrose adds they’ve already started the transition by working with other businesses in town like Hardy Buoys Smoked Fish, and his team is also creating a new menu with some exciting additions. “I really love our food, I’ve tried everything on the menu, and it’s definitely a pub food-based atmosphere, but we’ll also be bringing in a lot of seafood because we’re in a really good place for it, we have lots of tourists asking for it, and we want to be able to offer it to them,” Primrose says. “Plus we want to be able to offer it to the locals who aren’t able to go out and fish for themselves.”

New menu items won’t be the only changes going on at the pub. He’s also looking at bringing in more live entertainment, such as karaoke nights, jams where local musicians can just show up and play, and a drag show in September in association with the Port Hardy Pride Society.

“I’m incredibly proud of the staff here,” Primrose says. “We have an entirely brand new front of house team, they’re a group of really hard workers, and I’m really impressed by their devotion to the job.”

Cooking in the kitchen is a family team of Vanessa, Buddy and their daughter Trinity. “It’s awesome when you think of the dynamic in the kitchen’s atmosphere. What makes this triple team exciting is watching them grow and trust in themselves, testing new things, and their willingness to experiment with our Head Chef, Travis Monk.”

Sous Chef Dave Wozniak has been working at the Quarterdeck for various owners for 25 years now, which Primrose notes is an incredible feat. “I truly believe Dave deserves recognition for this and I want to give it to him.”

As for what else he wants the community to know about the pub, he said he really wants it to be known as “a place where people can come in and bring their family, because we are licensed to have children here, and they are more than welcome to bring their kids in.”

The Quarterdeck Pub welcomes guests from noon to 10 p.m. seven days a week, and you can order food as late as 9 p.m.