Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Bremiella D. of Surrey

Submitted by Bremiella D. of Surrey:

The Miss BC program provides me with a platform to raise my advocacies of diversity, inclusion and mental health. I hope to be an example to a generation of changemakers by using this opportunity as fuel to encourage the youth to engage with their community.

At age 10, I immigrated from the Philippines to Canada, which opened many doors for me at the cost of my parents’ sacrifices. I’ve since held an ambition to help the underprivileged. I obtained a Bachelor of Social Work at UBC and currently work for the government as a Facilitator to individuals with diverse abilities.

I have a passion for compassion and have been involved with many charities over the years. I serve as a muse to Circulo Pampague​ñ​o, an organization that provides scholarships to disadvantaged students in the Philippines. I’m an Ambassador for the BC Centre of Ability, and have committed to helping raise funds for children with special needs. I’m also a volunteer at my local crisis line.

Robert Ingersoll said, “we rise by lifting others.” There is incredible power that comes with giving and to me, the best way to be of service to others is to humbly share what I have.

