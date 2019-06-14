Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Ikram A. of Surrey

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Ikram A. from Surrey:

Hi! My name is Ikram and I live in the lively city of Surrey in British Columbia. I will be starting my first year at Douglas College in their Criminology program. I hope to pursue a career in the justice system. My goal is to provide my services towards the Surrey communities’ greater good.

Growing up, I never saw girls that looked like me being everyone’s style icon or even in media whatsoever. I joined Miss BC to represent young Muslim women around the world and to bring light to my misunderstood community of faith. As said by Angelina Jolie, “The sun doesn’t lose its beauty when its covered by the clouds. The same way your beauty doesn’t fade when being covered by a Hijab”. This is a very uplifting quote for me and for my Muslim sisters because it is a reminder that one can find beauty in even the most concealed ways and that there are no limits to what defines beauty today.

With the knowledge I have now and with everything I’ll learn at Miss BC, I want to travel to different parts of the world teaching young girls to have confidence within themselves while giving them the tools to be the best version of themselves that I know they want to be.

To vote for Ikram, click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Olivia W. from Vancouver

Just Posted

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: The Merry Widow Mountain trail

“Early morning light is best for photos of the face of the mountain”

Kwakwaka’wakw families march in Port Hardy in honour of MMIWG

Red dresses lined Market Street in honour of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls.

20th Anniversary of Family Fishing Weekend coming to North Island

Choice of 14 events held on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands

Northern Sea Wolf arrives a year late for open house in Port Hardy

“It’s been a long wait to see the Northern Sea Wolf arrive in town”

RDMW to take the reigns on housing needs report project

council decided to appoint the RDMW as project coordinator on their behalf.

Tarantula the size of a dinner plate caught moulting at B.C. garden

Nine-year-old ‘goliath bird eater’ spider took five hours to shed its skin

Government sends letter urging conservation to users in Vancouver Island’s Koksilah watershed

Water sustainability plan may be required

VIDEO: Pickup truck smashes into Vancouver Island home

No injuries reported in Friday morning incident

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest change, logo no longer includes ‘Vancouver’

Most Read