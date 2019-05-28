VIDEO: An inside look towards the upcoming Miss BC pageant

Get a glance at the upcoming three-day event held in Fort Langley this June.

The 17th annual Miss BC pageant returns to Fort Langley this summer. Contestants from across the province are preparing for three days of self-development.

Beyond the tiaras and sashes, Miss BC offers life skills training pertinent to women from self-defense, public speaking, to interview skills. The event does not focus on physical attributes.

Girls and women share their stories and are recognized for their talents and achievements. The pageant encourages participants to be the voices of their community and promotes the pillars of charity, community, and confidence.

This year’s pageant will take place at Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley from June 29 to July 1.


