Three mayoral races in the North Island

Elections BC has finalized their nomination list for municipal, local elections for the North Island region. Elections BC also listed each candidate and which bid for office.

Zeballos

Julie Colburne – Mayor

Paul Brawn – Councillor

Candace Faulkner – (Incumbent) Councillor

Justin Janisse – Councillor

Barb Lewis – (Incumbent) Councillor

Alert Bay

Dennis Buchanan – Mayor

David Faren – Councillor

Kane Gordon – (Incumbent) Councillor

Lisanne Granger – (Incumbent) Councillor

Larry Hill – Councillor

Sandra Parkinson – Councillor

Frank Smith – Councillor

Port McNeill

Shirley Ackland – (Incumbent) Mayor

Graham MacDonald – Mayor

Gaby Wickstrom – Mayor

Ann-Marie Baron – Councillor

Doug Dyment – Councillor

Derek Koel – Councillor

Falyn Lynch – Councillor

Matt Martin – Councillor

Ryan Mitchell – Councillor

Port Alice

Jan Allen – (Incumbent) Mayor

Kevin Cameron – Mayor

David Stewart – Mayor

Beth Thompson – Mayor

Holly Aldis – Councillor

Warren Beatty – Councillor

Bruce Lloyd – (Incumbent) Councillor

Ronald Reimer – Councillor

Doug Worthington – (Incumbent) Councillor

Angela Yunker – Councillor

Port Hardy

Hank Bood – (Incumbent) Mayor

Dennis Dugas – Mayor

Pat Corbett-Labatt – (Incumbent) Councillor

Janet Dorward – Councillor

Don Kattler – Councillor

Rick Marcotte – (Incumbent) Councillor

Treena Smith – Councillor

John Tidbury – (Incumbent) Councillor

Leightan Wishart – (Incumbent) Councillor