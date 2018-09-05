Nomination period kicks off for B.C.’s 2018 municipal elections

Candidates have 10 days to submit their papers

The nomination period for all 162 local elections across B.C. officially kicked off on Tuesday, giving candidates 10 days to submit their papers.

The official campaign period will begin in just over two weeks on Sept. 22, giving voters 29 days to brush up on their options before the vote on Oct. 20.

This year’s official campaign period will be shorter than that of the 2014 local elections, when it was 47 days long.

Voters will have the opportunity to elect a mayor, city councillors and school trustees. Vancouver voters will also choose their Park Board members.

While ElectionsBC runs provincial elections, it only watches over the campaign financing and advertising rules for the municipal vote.

The agency leaves nominations and voting to local election officers.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Just Posted

Arson charge laid in Hornby Island school fire

25-year-old male makes first court appearance

Wrap up your summer on one of Vancouver Island’s best beaches

Big read: Fourteen picture-perfect places to catch a few rays this long weekend

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

Couple plans to open cannabis shop in Port Hardy

What do you think about a cannabis shop opening in Port Hardy?

Tri-Port could soon be affected by BC’s illicit drug overdose crisis

81 per cent of overdoses are linked to fentanyl-laced illicit drugs.

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world, often near the B.C. coast

Proposed insurance changes will leave 2/3 of B.C. drivers ‘better off’: ICBC

Nicholas Jimenez, president and CEO of ICBC, discussed proposed changes with Surrey Board of Trade

10 B.C. cities to pilot new program against childhood obesity

Healthy Family Living program being tested in 10 communities, including Chilliwack

World-class PET/CT scanner coming to B.C. Interior

The BC Cancer Foundation says a critical tool in cancer diagnosis will be built in Kelowna.

Myths and facts about fighting B.C. wildfires

In the era of TV, movies and social media, firefighting sees many portrayals

Trump doesn’t always follow rules, so Canada needs NAFTA’s Chapter 19: Trudeau

At Trump’s behest, the three NAFTA countries have been negotiating for more than a year

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

The prime minister was in Edmonton on Wednesday to meet with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

City of Vancouver required medical marijuana dispensaries to be licensed starting in June 2015

Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Most Read