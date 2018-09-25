North Island local elections face a number of acclamations

Many candidates can rest well knowing their bid for office is officially unopposed. Sept. 21 was the last day to drop out of the race and many chief election officers have finalized their nomination lists.

In Zeballos, the office for councillor and mayor were unopposed. Four candidates and the mayoral candidate will now be sworn in by acclamation.

The Regional District of Mount Waddington also declared the election by acclamation with four candidates running unopposed, in all electoral areas A, B, C and D.

North Island school district trustees with seven open positions were elected with no opposing candidates in all three areas.

The mayoral race in Alert Bay was also declared by acclamation. The village has little over 400 registered voters, but residents will not have a chance to decide Alert Bay’s mayor.

Sayward, similar to Alert Bay, also will not have a mayoral race. The chief election officer will swear in the candidate nominated for mayor, who ran unopposed. Sayward has over 200 registered voters. There are five candidates running for the four open positions on council.

Campaigning period for candidates has now started and will run until the day of local elections, Oct. 20. Many candidates will be elected by acclamation.

Alert Bay

Mayoral candidate, acclamation

Dennis Buchanan

Councillor candidates, four positions open

Kane Gordon

Lisanne Granger

Larry Hill

Sandra Parkinson

Frank Smith

Zeballos

Mayoral candidate, acclamation

Julie Colborne

Councillor candidates, four positions open, acclamation

Paul Brawn

Candace Faulkner

Justin Janisse

Barb Lewis

Sayward

Mayoral candidate, acclamation

John MacDonald

Councillor candidates, four positions open

Wesley Cragg

Joyce Ellis

William Ives

Norm Kirschner

Michael Marsh

Vancouver Island North (School District)

Trustees, six positions open, acclamation

Jeff Field, Area 1

Leightan Wishart, Area 1

Eric Hunter, Area 2

Carol Prescott, Area 2

Paul Cann, Area 3

Lawrie Garrett, Area 3

Regional District of Mount Waddington

Regional district candidates, four positions open, acclamation

Sandy Daniels, Area A

Andrew Hory, Area B

James Furney, Area C

Rod Sherrell, Area D