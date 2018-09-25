BLACK PRESS PHOTO BC general local elections are Oct. 20 with many unopposed mayoral races.

North Island local elections face a number of acclamations

Alert Bay, Sayward, and Zeballos have unopposed mayoral elections

Many candidates can rest well knowing their bid for office is officially unopposed. Sept. 21 was the last day to drop out of the race and many chief election officers have finalized their nomination lists.

In Zeballos, the office for councillor and mayor were unopposed. Four candidates and the mayoral candidate will now be sworn in by acclamation.

The Regional District of Mount Waddington also declared the election by acclamation with four candidates running unopposed, in all electoral areas A, B, C and D.

North Island school district trustees with seven open positions were elected with no opposing candidates in all three areas.

The mayoral race in Alert Bay was also declared by acclamation. The village has little over 400 registered voters, but residents will not have a chance to decide Alert Bay’s mayor.

Sayward, similar to Alert Bay, also will not have a mayoral race. The chief election officer will swear in the candidate nominated for mayor, who ran unopposed. Sayward has over 200 registered voters. There are five candidates running for the four open positions on council.

Campaigning period for candidates has now started and will run until the day of local elections, Oct. 20. Many candidates will be elected by acclamation.

Alert Bay

Mayoral candidate, acclamation

Dennis Buchanan

Councillor candidates, four positions open

Kane Gordon

Lisanne Granger

Larry Hill

Sandra Parkinson

Frank Smith

Zeballos

Mayoral candidate, acclamation

Julie Colborne

Councillor candidates, four positions open, acclamation

Paul Brawn

Candace Faulkner

Justin Janisse

Barb Lewis

Sayward

Mayoral candidate, acclamation

John MacDonald

Councillor candidates, four positions open

Wesley Cragg

Joyce Ellis

William Ives

Norm Kirschner

Michael Marsh

Vancouver Island North (School District)

Trustees, six positions open, acclamation

Jeff Field, Area 1

Leightan Wishart, Area 1

Eric Hunter, Area 2

Carol Prescott, Area 2

Paul Cann, Area 3

Lawrie Garrett, Area 3

Regional District of Mount Waddington

Regional district candidates, four positions open, acclamation

Sandy Daniels, Area A

Andrew Hory, Area B

James Furney, Area C

Rod Sherrell, Area D

Previous story
It’s official: B.C.’s civic election campaign period kicks off

Just Posted

North Island Tour De Rock rider Benjamin Leah leads team to Port Hardy

“You don’t have issues and problems when you look at these kids and how much they’re going through.”

North Island local elections face a number of acclamations

Alert Bay, Sayward, and Zeballos have unopposed mayoral elections

Vancouver Island pharmacist suspended for giving drugs with human placenta

RCMP had samples of the seized substances tested by Health Canada

Fishin’ Corner: Stand up for your fishing rights

“Don’t give in to DFO and their quota bureaucracy that the fish belong to everyone.”

B.C. students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

Maple Ridge elementary school teacher says students learned about acts of kindness

AFN national chief suggests moving Trans Mountain pipeline route

Perry Bellegarde said many Indigenous communities believe in the need to diversify export markets

Indigenous athletes in spotlight at BC Sports Hall of Fame

New gallery to feature Carey Price, Kaila Mussel and Richard Peter

VIDEO: Tour de Rock rider says event provides badly needed support

Cancer survivor and volunteer firefighter Nicole Emery speaks about importance of fundraising tour

B.C. couple who went missing on flight from Edmonton named by family

Family released a statement Wednesday saying they’re still intent on finding the two-seater plane

VIDEO: A close look at what you were breathing during the B.C. wildfire season

Electron microscope images show soot and tar particles generated by worst B.C. fire season

Island man calls 911 after being robbed of his drugs

Nineteen-year-old and 15-year-old suspects face multiple charges following robbery Monday in Nanaimo

B.C. woman donates $250,000 to ovarian cancer research for friends

Two of Patty Pitts’s friends passed away from the disease within a year

B.C. could provide clues as to how New Brunswick electoral results shake out

Premier Christy Clark faced a strikingly similar scenario following the province’s 2017 election

Ottawa working to iron out kinks in public alert system

The alerts are being credit with saving lives during last week’s tornadoes

Most Read