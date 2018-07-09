The Bank of Canada is seen in Ottawa on May 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada could raise interest rates this week

Canada faces a number of trade-related uncertainties, including NAFTA talks, U.S. tariffs and the threat of more duties

After waiting for half a year, Stephen Poloz appears ready to get back on his rate-hiking path this week.

Recent signals from the Bank of Canada governor, combined with strong economic data, have experts widely predicting Poloz will raise his trend-setting rate Wednesday from its current level of 1.25 per cent.

Citing a cautious, data-dependent approach, Poloz hasn’t touched the rate since he increased it in January, a move that followed increases last year in September and July.

Another rate increase this week would come with Canada facing a number of trade-related uncertainties, including NAFTA talks, U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs and the threat of more duties on the economically critical automotive sector.

But TD chief economist Beata Caranci says she expects Poloz to work with the data he has in front of him and many analysts point to healthy numbers of late — including the Bank of Canada’s own survey on business sentiment, jobs numbers and growth in wages.

Caranci says if the trade dispute deteriorates further she believes hiking the interest rate now would give Poloz more flexibility to possibly lower it down the road, if necessary.

While expectations are high that Poloz will raise the rate this week, some experts predict the ongoing trade uncertainty will be enough to keep Poloz on hold for a little longer.

The National Bank of Canada wrote in a recent note that trade developments since the central bank’s last meeting, including stalled NAFTA talks and a possible trade war between the U.S. and China, will be enough to give Poloz pause.

In making the call, the National Bank acknowledged that it’s an outlier in a market that widely sees the right conditions for another increase.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline
Next story
A&W introduces Beyond Meat veggie burgers across Canada

Just Posted

VIDEO: The A-Frame Bookstore’s Garden Party was a summer treat

Party featured live music from Georgia Murray and other North Island talents

Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

Company axing passenger bus and freight services in Prairies, and cutting all but one route in B.C.

Meet Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s new golf professional

Tara Roden started playing golf around the age of 13-14 in Nanaimo.

VIDEO: James Reginald Hayward memorial bench unveiled on the three-year anniversary of his death

“I want this to be a place where people can go and remember James and think about James.”

Tri-Port celebrates Canada Day 2018

This is how the Tri-Port celebrated Canada Day this year.

TRAILER: Miss BC isn’t just about tiaras and sashes

Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!

Keep local government auditor, B.C. small business group says

John Horgan promised to scrap it, ministry now reviewing it

More cuts coming to the Times Colonist

18 workers will be laid off at the end of September, with some work moving outside the city

Variable speed limits coming to some B.C. highways

The variable limits are expected to be in operation next summer, at an estimated cost of $25 million

Former Green party candidate on trial for denying Holocaust

Monika Schaefer ran unsuccessfully for the Greens in Alberta’s Yellowhead riding in 2006, 2008 and 2011

A&W introduces Beyond Meat veggie burgers across Canada

The plant-based burger is now available at more than 925 restaurants across Canada

Thousands to attend First Nations Elders Gathering in Duncan

Event, hosted this year by Cowichan Tribes, runs July 10-12

Black bear breaks into lunch boxes, picnic baskets on B.C. beach

Conservation officers say the animal is unusually aggressive and goes right up to people

Canada could raise interest rates this week

Canada faces a number of trade-related uncertainties, including NAFTA talks, U.S. tariffs and the threat of more duties

Most Read