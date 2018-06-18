Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale speaks during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai

Canada won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will not “play politics” over immigration policies when it comes to the controversial U.S. practice of charging and separating illegal migrants from their children when they cross the border into the United States.

The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy, including from the chief of United Nations Human Rights Council, who calls the practice “unconscionable.”

During question period, NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan urged Trudeau to suspend Canada’s Safe Third Country agreement with the U.S. in response to the policy, under which nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their parents and placed in holding facilities.

Trudeau says he won’t play politics over the issue, saying his role as prime minister is to stand up for Canadian values but also to maintain a constructive relationship with the U.S.

Meanwhile, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says children of immigrants and refugees are detained only as a last resort in Canada and new measures will soon be rolled out to offer alternatives to detaining migrants.

Concerns have been raised in the past over the number of migrant children detained every year by Canadian border officials. Last year, 162 minors were detained or housed with their parents in Canadian immigration holding centres.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

Just Posted

B.C. turns up the heat

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most the province due to high temperatures

Crush win again – outlasting Blue Sox at Father’s Day Classic

The Blue Sox had an early lead after three innings, but the Crush responded back with heavy hitting.

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Port McNeill in Focus: Not exactly the community forest kumbaya I envisioned

I get it, this is the North Island, not North Van, logging is in our DNA. It’s what we do.

Washington State man facing murder charges in 1987 killing of Victoria couple

Two counts of aggravated first-degree murder filed against William Talbott II in Snohomish

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C. announces $75M to help friends, family care for seniors at home

Funding will go towards respite care and adult day programs

Timely tide attracts another pod of orcas to Victoria

The pod left the harbour about 30 minutes later

Canada won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy

Capitals coach resigns after Stanley Cup win

Barry Trotz announced his resignation on Monday

B.C. pledges $550 million for Indigenous housing

Aboriginal leaders say federal government needs to pitch in too

Sweden beats South Korea 1-0

Sweden gets benefit of video review in World Cup

Blue Jay Roberto Osuna not expected to appear in court

The Blue Jays pitcher is charged with one count of assault by Toronto police

Global warming cooks up ‘a different world’ over 3 decades

Over 30 years the world’s annual temperature has warmed nearly 1 degree according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Most Read

  • Canada won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

    The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy