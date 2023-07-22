Residents in the Halifax region are being warned to stay off the roads because of extensive damage caused by torrential downpours and flash flooding, with little reprieve in sight. (Black Press - file photo)

Halifax-area roads damaged by heavy rainfall, with more rain forecasted

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for much of the province

Residents in the Halifax region are being warned to stay off the roads because of extensive damage caused by torrential downpours and flash flooding, with little reprieve in sight.

Stephen Martin, a fire chief with the municipality, said many roads in the Bedford area are covered in water.

“And there’s more rain coming,” he said Saturday morning (July 22).

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for much of the province, saying some areas have already received more than 150 millimetres of rain, which is more than the area gets in an average month. An additional 40 to 100 mm is in the forecast for Saturday.

Officials in Halifax say the rain has already caused significant damage to roads and infrastructure. In some areas, submerged streets are littered with abandoned vehicles.

Halifax RCMP say residents shouldn’t leave home unless it’s an emergency.

Earlier in the day, an evacuation order was issued for people living near the St. Croix River system in central Nova Scotia, where a dam is at risk of being breached.

In the Halifax area, two evacuation centres for residents facing power outages and flooding opened on Friday night. The Beaver Bank Community Centre and East Dartmouth Community Centre will remain open until further notice.

