1 dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

One man has died, while six adults and two children escaped an explosion in Abbotsford.
Fire crews responded to a blaze in a garage on Ponderosa Street, which was reported to be in flames around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
#AbbyPD and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service investigators are on scene @ Ponderosa St investigating a fatal residential explosion & fire that occurred @ 4:18 pm; 6 adults & 2 children escaped. Sadly, an adult male is deceased. APD & AFRS extend condolences to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/beFoBWGLCJ
— Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) August 10, 2018
Crews knocked down the fire soon after arrival, although smoke could still be seen coming from the scene.
The Abbotsford Police tweeted just before 7 p.m. that investigators were on scene.
“APD & AFRS extend condolences to family and friends,” the police department tweeted.
The cause of the explosion is not yet known.
At the scene of a fire that began inside a garage here on Pondeorsa Street in west #Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/l3XWpZyX1K
— Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) August 9, 2018