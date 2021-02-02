Kamloops This Week.

Kamloops This Week.

1 dead and 2 injured after mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Two New Gold employees received non-life threatening injuries and received medical care

  • Feb. 2, 2021 8:33 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

One person died and two others were injured in an incident at New Gold’s New Afton mine early Tuesday morning (Feb. 2).

The company said the death and injuries occurred during a mud rush incident at the copper, silver and gold mine 10 kilometres southwest of Kamloops at about 1:40 a.m.

“Two New Gold employees received non-life threatening injuries and received medical care, while one contract driller is presumed to be deceased,” New Gold said in a statement, noting names of those involved in the incident will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

New Gold said the on-site emergency management system has been activated and the RCMP and the provincial safety authorities were immediately notified and are on site. All activities have been suspended while the company and authorities investigate the incident.

“The thoughts of the board of directors and management are with the family, friends and colleagues that have been impacted by this unfortunate incident,” the company said in a statement.

READ MORE: Man charged with running illicit nightclub in Vancouver penthouse now out on bail

READ MORE: Poll finds overwhelming support for Canada’s new travel restrictions

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

mining

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man charged with running illicit nightclub in Vancouver penthouse now out on bail
Next story
Don’t post photos of vaccination cards on social media, BBB advises

Just Posted

A screenshot of NDP MP Rachel Blaney in the House of Commons speaking during questions and comments period, June 28, 2018.
North Island-Powell River MP wants dental care to be covered for everyone

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney is speaking out on dental care.

NI Gazette
EDITORIAL: More recreation is always a good thing

Hiring a rec director is a fantastic step forward for Port Hardy.

North Island Gazette file photo of municipal hall sign.
Muted response to vacation rental public hearing

Only two residents submitted comment for council’s consideration

Stacked timber near Cluxewe beside Hwy 19. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Forestry audit finds nothing wrong in the North Island and Central Coast operations

Forest Practices Board reviewed one year of activity in the 550,000 cubic meter region

North Island Lanes in Port Hardy hosted the 32nd annual Vancouver Island 5 Pin Championships back in March of 2018. (North Island Gazette file photo)
North Island Lanes bowling alley reopens for business

COVID-19 has caused some issues for North Island Lanes, but the bowling alley has reopened.

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Sophie made it through a harrowing situation of three trips to Nanaimo for emergency vet care. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Sophie the pot-gobbling Chemainus puppy’s problems put in the past

Dog back to her energetic self after eating discarded drugs leads to three trips to the vet

Evidence the Hells Angels are a criminal gang was 'hearsay,' a judge ruled in a recent gun permit case. (Black Press Media files)
Evidence that Hells Angels are criminal gang ‘hearsay’ judge rules in gun permit case

A full-patch member will get another chance at a gun permit, the judge ruled

JJ’s Fashion just hit 1.2 million followers and 22.7 million ‘likes’ on the TikTok app thanks to a series of 15-second “Hot Boss” videos created by Rhylan Streloff and Madicyn Dobie. Photo: Jim Bailey.
‘Hot boss’ at small B.C. town clothing store rockets business to stratosphere

JJ’s Fashion in Trail has attracted over 1.2 million followers and over 22.7 million “Likes” on TikTok

(Pxhere)
As Canadians break records with holiday shopping, 25% admit to overspending: RBC poll

British Columbians turned out to be the most thrifty of holiday shoppers

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC) has concluded its investigation into claim made by woman that she was injured will being processed into cells at Nanaimo RCMP detachment. (File photo)
Woman injured while being jailed in Nanaimo didn’t suffer ‘serious harm,’ investigation finds

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. closes books on October incident

Maria Ezzati advertised cosmetic procedures including Botox injections on her website. (Screen capture/www.staybeautiful.info)
Metro Vancouver woman receives jail sentence for performing illegal Botox injections

Maria Ezzati has also been ordered to pay $15,000 by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C.

Isaiah Sheppard, 7, sits inside an oversized football helmet at the NFL Experience for Super Bowl LV Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay Buccaneers host defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Super Bowl ‘a rare profitable day’ for B.C. pubs, owners say

Industry group calls for clarity on COVID-19 rules

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Since March, 5,030 travellers have quarantined in Canadian hotels – 717 in B.C.

Canada’s Public Health Agency releases numbers before post-travel quarantine protocols change

Most Read