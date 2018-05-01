VIDEO: Man dead after motorcycle hits city bus

Bus damaged, RCMP cannot confirm if others on the bus were injured

A man driving a motorcycle has died following an afternoon collision involving a city bus in Courtenay.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday at Ryan Road and Cowichan Avenue, just outside the entrance to North Island College.

RCMP Sgt. B.T. Nightingale, a Vancouver Island collision reconstructionist, said a man on a motorcycle was heading south along Ryan Road when he tried to make a last-minute lane change from the right-turn lane into the through lane at the intersection.

“There was a bus turning left and he ended up hitting the bus that was making the left turn in front of him,” Nightingale said.

The incident damaged the bus to the tune of a few-thousand dollars, Nightingale said.

“He did go right into the side so he really had no escape route when the bus turned in front of him.”

BC Coroners Service is on scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

(Erin Haluschak/Comox Valley Record)

