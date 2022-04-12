1 person dead after tree falls on car during rush hour in south Vancouver

A large tree blew over during high winds on Tuesday, April 12, in south Vancouver, crushing a car driving in the westbound lanes. Tragically, the sole occupant of that Honda car died at the scene. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed to Black Press Media)

One person has died after a tree fell onto a vehicle roof in south Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon (April 12).

The incident happened westbound on Marine Way and River District Crossing during rush hour, or around 5:30 p.m.

According to a witness, the sole occupant of a green Honda car with an Alberta licence plate died at the scene.

A second vehicle was also damaged, but both occupants in the white crossover were not injured.

