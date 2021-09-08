Black Press Media file

Black Press Media file

1 person dead following two-vehicle crash at Hyde Creek turnoff

The other person involved in the crash was checked out and had no known injuries

A person has died after a two-vehicle collision at the Hyde Creek turnoff on northern Vancouver Island.

The crash happened Tuesday, Sept. 7 around 8:30-9 a.m., says Port McNeill Sgt. Curtis Davis.

“We can’t speculate on what happened until we get a collision reconstruction report back, which likely won’t be for a couple months.”

The other person involved in the incident was checked out and had no known injuries.

Davis added charges are pending and the RCMP won’t be commenting anymore as it’s now a coroner’s file.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crashRCMP

Previous story
Here’s what you need to know about B.C.’s new vaccine card
Next story
‘A miracle I’m living’: Maple Ridge dad urges vaccinations after COVID nearly kills him

Just Posted

An unspecified number of positive COVID-19 tests among players has led to the cancellation of the first regularly scheduled game of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season. (VIJHL.com)
Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League cancels season opener due to COVID-19 cases

Black Press Media file
1 person dead following two-vehicle crash at Hyde Creek turnoff

The juvenile female cougar that was euthanized in Port Alice. (Denise Roberge Facebook photo)
Young cougar euthanized in Port Alice after killing small dog

Election 2021.
North Island-Powell River Candidate Q and A: COVID-19