Update: Ten-year-old boy shot in Maple Ridge, police seeking witnesses

Boy was found with a gunshot would Thursday afternoon, condition remains unknown

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was found suffering a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.

Police say the boy was shot at about 3:40 p.m. in the 24000-block of 110th Avenue in Maple Ridge. When police arrived at the scene they found the boy with a “firearms injury.”

The boy was taken to hospital but his condition remains unknown at this time.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time,” Insp. Aaron Paradis said in a release Friday.

The street is in a heavily treed area and semi-rural with long driveways. Neighbours said there was a heavy police presence, including an emergency response team, immediately after the incident.

Friday morning however, police had left the scene.

RCMP however won’t give any further information about the boy’s condition or if others were involved or if the incident was accidental in nature.

Police are requesting any witnesses who heard or saw anything in the area around this time to contact Cpl. Deborah Kelly at 604-467-7669 or Crime Stoppers.

More to follow.

