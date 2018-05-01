$10,000 donated to Memorial Gazebo in Woss

Shelley Siemens, Chris Cinkant, and Jack Miller, from the United Steelworkers Union present a donation of $10,000 for the Memorial Gazebo in Woss, accepted by Regional District of Mount Waddington “Area D” Director Dave Rushton, and Port McNeill Mayor/RDMW Vice-Chair Shirley Ackland.
