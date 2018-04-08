A break and entry in rural Nanoose Bay saw a suspect(s) get away with 12 guns. — File photo

12 guns stolen in Nanoose Bay home invasion

Police say a gun safe was broken into during the April 2 robbery

A house in Nanoose Bay has been ransacked and 12 guns were stolen from the property, say Oceanside RCMP.

The owner of a rural property on the 3000 block of Matthew Road in Nanoose Bay reported a residential break and entry on Monday, April 2, according to an RCMP news release.

“Upon examination of the property, RCMP noted that it appeared the suspects had been at the home for some time while the owner was away for the evening,” reads the release. “Every room in the house was ransacked along with a shed, outbuildings and even a boat on the property.

“Of particular concern,” note police, “is the fact that a gun safe had been broken into and that 12 guns were stolen.”

The collection consists of six rifles, four shotguns and two handguns.

RCMP is asking that anyone with information regarding the crime call Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 or report anonymously through Crimse Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— Oceanside RCMP

