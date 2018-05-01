Zoe Daigle on a horse. Submitted photo.

12-year-old girl from 108 Mile Ranch dies in quad incident

Fundraiser set up to help family

A fundraiser to support the family of 12-year-old Zoe Daigle who died in a quad incident on Sunday, April 29 has raised over $4,000 so far.

Isabella Macquarrie, a neighbour who set up the fundraiser with the permission of the family, says the family is suffering financially. Zoe’s father quit his job in Clearwater to take care of the ranch after her grandfather fell ill, says Macquarrie.

Zoe’s aunt and uncle were on their way home to Alberta after spending two weeks with the family when they heard the news and turned around, according to MacQuarrie.

“They’re devastated. Their beautiful 12-year-old girl was just the light of all our lives.”

“Pretty good kid. Straight A student. Awesome with horses. Nice girl,” adds her partner Phil Wright.

In an update, Macquarrie notes a trust fund bank account has been set up at CIBC in 100 Mile House to which people can contribute directly. You can also visit the gofundme.

Macquarrie says funds will be split equally between both families.

max.winkelman@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First aid training becomes real deal after student suffers heart attack
Next story
Could Vancouver Island be the site of a future LNG export facility?

Just Posted

Province doles out $100,000 for 40 new tech spaces at North Island College

The provincial government announced a new program at North Island College will… Continue reading

Macandales celebrates 40th anniversary

The celebration included a barbecue lunch fundraiser that was run by the dry grad committee.

Clear skies for MudBowl in Port McNeill

The Mudbowl arrived in Port McNeill for another year of fantastic soccer… Continue reading

Woss remembers on National Day of Mourning

“Today is a really difficult day as we think back to April 20 last year.”

North Island Loggers Golf Tournament returns June 16-17

“Last year we gave out six $750 scholarships and we will be doing the same again this year,”

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Liberal elections bill aimed at tighter rules on spending, fake news, privacy

There is currently no cap on the amount of money political parties can spend at that time

First Nations leaders debate Trudeau commitment to Indigenous rights

Leaders, chiefs, delegates gather in Quebec, for Assembly of First Nations annual special assembly

Carbon tax would cut 90M tonnes of emissions by 2022, government projects

13-page analysis also says a carbon price will cut about $2 billion from the Canadian economy

Tony Award nominations promise clash of big brands

Plenty of nominations don’t necessarily lead to actual wins on Tony night

David Eby cancels town hall due to ‘safety concerns’ after school tax protest planned

Protesters say the school tax targets the elderly, not the rich

Breaking: Guilty pleas in gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones appeared in Kelowna court Tuesday

Could Vancouver Island be the site of a future LNG export facility?

Vancouver-based Steelhead LNG and the Huu-ay-aht First Nation provided an update on the $10 billion development

Most Read