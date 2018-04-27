Residents have been taking advantage of all of this sunshine. Daisy McMurray took this photo of kites at Esquimalt Lagoon in Victoria. (Submitted)

16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Agassiz broke a record that goes back more than 100 years

Judging by the number of temperature records broken around the province yesterday, summer has arrived – regardless of what the date says on the calendar.

No fewer than 16 records were set in B.C. on Thursday, according to Environment Canada, although no community was able to crack the 30 degree mark. A number of communities came close, with Hope falling one degree short, breaking its old record of 27.8 set in 1947.

While weather forecasters anticipated balmy temperatures through the middle of the week, few were prepared for the short-lived heat wave that spread over much of the province.

Temperatures today are expected to stabilize above average for this time of the year, and areas along the south coast are expected to experience rain once again this weekend.

Here is the full list of B.C. communities that broke records on April 26, alongside the old record and when they were last set:

Abbotsford: 27.6 (25.9 in 2004)

Agassiz: 28.6 (28.3 in 1900)

Bella Bella: 23.6 (21.0 in 1995)

Campbell River: 25.0 (22.6 in 2004)

Chilliwack: 28.6 (27.8 in 1926)

Comox area: 25.5 (22.8 in 1926)

Estevan Point: 20.4 (17.2 in 1947)

Gonzalez Point: 24.4 (23.0 in 2004)

Hope: 29.0 (27.8 in 1941)

Malahat: 22.9 (22.0 in 2004)

Nanaimo: 25.0 (24.4 in 1926)

Port Hardy: 20.3 (19.4 in 1947)

Powell River: 23.7 (22.2 in 1971)

Sechelt: 24.4 (19.5 in 1979)

Squamish: 29.2 (26.5 in 1987)

Victoria: 24.0 (23.3 in 1941)


