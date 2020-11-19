Areas without power as of 2 p.m. Nov. 19. (BC Hydro image)

1709 customers still without power on the North Island

Port Alice and Zeballos will not have power restored until Friday due to extensive damage

BC Hydro crews are still working to restore power to 1709 customers in several communities in the North Island who have been without electricity since mid-day Tuesday.

A powerful windstorm moved through, knocking down countless trees causing damage to power lines, leaving over 6,000 customers without power overnight. Some communities are still waiting for the lights and heat to come back on.

Here’s the most recent update as of Thursday (Nov. 19) afternoon:

  • Port Alice: BC Hydro hopes to restore power by Friday (Nov. 20) afternoon. The Port Alice transmission lines sustained damage, which crews are still fixing. Almost 700 customers are affected. The Port Alice Community Centre has a warm up station with hot beverages and meals to help locals who have been without heat for two days.
  • Zeballos: 199 customers are still without power and there is currently no estimate for restoring, though BC Hydro is optimistic power will be back by Friday at 2 p.m. The damaged area is a fly-in zone, so crews are limited by daylight.
  • Alert Bay and Sointula: could be back on today (Nov. 19); a more specific update will be provided after 4 p.m. Over 600 customers between the two islands have been powerless since Tuesday.
  • Nimpkish Heights: 72 customers can expect to have their power restored by 6 p.m. this evening (Nov. 19)
  • Old Quatsino: power went off again just after midnight Thursday morning; crews are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. Half the area will have power restored today; two poles were found broken, and equipment is being transported up to repair.
  • Winter Harbour: an estimate is expected at 4 p.m. today as to when power will be restored to the 80 customers affected. Crews are on site.

Five or less customers in Bear Cove, Holberg, an area in Port McNeill, and a few buildings at Storeys Beach are also still without power.

To any customers not on this list who still don’t have electricity, BC Hydro is asking that they contact BC Hydro at 1-800-BCHYDRO (1 800 224 9376) to report it.

