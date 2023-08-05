An 18-year-old man was shot and killed by police in the early hours of Saturday (Aug. 5), and B.C.’s independent police watchdog is now investigating. (File Photo)

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed by police in the early hours of Saturday (Aug. 5), and B.C.’s independent police watchdog is now investigating. (File Photo)

18-year-old shot and killed by police near Vancouver playground

Police watchdog now investigating; no other victims reported

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed by police in the early hours of Saturday (Aug. 5), and B.C.’s independent police watchdog is now investigating.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in after an 18-year-old was shot by Vancouver Police officers. He was taken to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Vancouver Police said in an emailed release that officers responded to 911 calls for the sounds of gunshots around the playground at Clinton Park, near Grant and Penticton streets in East Vancouver.

VPD said that when officers arrived at the park, they encountered a man with a firearm.

“Shots were fired, and the suspect was shot by police.”

The release does not specify who fired first.

VPD said no police officers were injured, and there were no victims related to the initial 911 call have been located.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of police in B.C. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver police

Previous story
VIDEO: Sachin Latti departs from Revelstoke on his ‘Run to Remember’ to Victoria
Next story
Alberta girl, 14, killed in jet-ski crash on B.C. lake

Just Posted

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

The logo for the new North Island Community Health Centre was chosen as part of an open design contest for community artists. This logo was designed by Madison Reardan, of Margaret Media. Reardan is an Alberta-raised creative who recently relocated to the North Island. The logo will be the face of the centre, set to have its hard launch opening this coming fall. (Madison Reardan/Helen Owens/Contributed to Black Press Media)
New North Island Community Health Centre doors to open on Aug. 8

The Port McNeill Skate Park Committee is fundraising to build a new park within the next five years. (ottawagraphics/Pixabay.com)
Port McNeill embracing vision for a freeride skatepark

Ally Briscoe breaking the world record in the single buck event at the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS International Women Cup 2023 in Rotterdam on June 10, 2023. (Ally Briscoe/Contributed to Black Press Media)
World-record holder ready to defend her Canadian Logger Sports Championship