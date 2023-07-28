Stettler RCMP members have sworn charges against the driver of a vehicle which crashed into Heart Haven Lodge on July 2. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Fri, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

2 missing hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass in Rocky Mountains

Alberta RCMP say 2 Alberta men found dead at the bottom of a ridge at Mount Coulthard

Mounties say two Alberta hikers have been found dead at the bottom of a ridge at Mount Coulthard, a summit in the Rocky Mountains.

RCMP were informed Wednesday night that the two hikers who were making their way along the North York Creek Plane Crash Trail, outside Coleman, Alta., had not returned when planned.

Officers and search and rescue teams began looking for the two men by ground and air.

The hikers’ bodies were found the next evening.

The men, who were 34 and 35, were both from Lethbridge, Alta.

The 20-kilometre trail is located in the Crowsnest Pass area of southwest Alberta.

READ ALSO: Hiker dies after falling 200 feet into canyon in West Vancouver

READ ALSO: ‘Very lucky’ hiker rescued after 50-foot slip at B.C. falls

HikingRocky Mountains

Previous story
2,780 tickets issued to drivers who shouldn’t have been in HOV lanes last year
Next story
UPDATE: Over 150 properties can return home as crews continue to attack Kamloops wildfire

Just Posted

This tall ship - the Pacific Swift - is one of two currently docked in Port Hardy. Photo by Natasha Griffiths
Tall ships arrive in Port Hardy for youth training

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nation members Dayna Charlie (bronze, U19 soccer) Bryce Walkus (gold, U19 soccer) and Jaiden Jollife (gold, U16 soccer) pose with their medals and the B.C. Indigenous flag at a homecoming celebration in Part Hardy. Photo submitted
North Island athletes shine at North American Indigenous Games

Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases a Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A Liberal promise to transition salmon farms in British Columbia from ocean net pens to closed containment systems in just over five years is being slammed as careless by the aquaculture industry. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward) Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases a Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A Liberal promise to transition salmon farms in British Columbia from ocean net pens to closed containment systems in just over five years is being slammed as careless by the aquaculture industry. ( File Photo - The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. Salmon Farmer’s Association welcomes Lebouthillier as new DFO minister

You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic) You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.