First responders lines up outside Victoria General Hospital on Sept. 7as the last of six officers injured in a June 28 shooting outside a Saanich bank was released from the hospital. (submitted photo)

First responders lines up outside Victoria General Hospital on Sept. 7as the last of six officers injured in a June 28 shooting outside a Saanich bank was released from the hospital. (submitted photo)

2 months later, final officer hurt in B.C. bank shootout released from hospital

Saanich police member was seriously injured in the June 28 shootout, will now recover at home

Seventy-one days after being hospitalized in the shootout outside the Shelbourne Street Bank of Montreal, a Saanich officer is going home.

They’re the last officer from Greater Victoria to be released from hospital after the June 28 incident that left two suspects dead and the six local officers shot and injured .

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team member was seriously injured during the shootout and will now recover at home. Police, firefighters, paramedics, health care workers and the officer’s family and friends gathered outside Victoria General Hospital on Wednesday morning to send him off.

“This hero took a few steps on his own – pure drive and resilience,” Saanich police Chief Dean Duthie said in a Wednesday tweet.

Three Saanich police officers and another three from the Victoria Police Department were shot during the exchange with the suspects, two brothers from Duncan.

READ: Saanich neighbourhood block party helps residents heal after bank shootout

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSaanich Police Department

Previous story
B.C. community under evacuation alert as blaze near Manning Park intensifies
Next story
BC Ferries to renovate Salt Spring terminal during course of next month

Just Posted

A rendering of the campground at Buddy Bay. Photo supplied by ICET
New Gilford Island campground will be a big ecotourism draw

The Town of Port McNeill is getting two new family physicians. (Town of Port McNeill Community Planning Facebook photo)
Two new family physicians hired for Port McNeill

Kwakiutl First Nation blesses the grand opening of the Canadian Coast Guard’s new Port Hardy base. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Blessing ceremony held for new coast guard station and CCGS Pachena Bay

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono will play in a pair of games in his hometown of Port McNeill in September 2022. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port McNeill local ready to return to home ice for preseason BCHL games