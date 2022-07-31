2 of 3 victims in shooting at Surrey sports park now dead, say RCMP

Police on scene of a fatal shooting at South Surrey’s Softball City on Saturday evening (July 30, 2022). (Lauren Collins/Surrey Now Leader)

Police say what appears to be a targeted shooting of three men at a Surrey sports park has now resulted in two deaths.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is urging witnesses to come forward with any information that could be related to the Saturday (July 30) afternoon shooting at South Surrey’s Softball City.

Police say in a statement that officers were called to the park Saturday where they found three males suffering from gun shot wounds.

Police say one of the men died at the scene, while two others were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where the second victim died.

Police say they believe the shooting was targeted and there is no further risk to the public.

Investigators are working to confirm the identities of the victims and any connections to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“The onset of any investigation is critical as we move swiftly to secure time-sensitive and perishable evidence,” says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “We are appealing to anyone with dash cam video to secure the footage and to contact us immediately.”

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: One dead in South Surrey shooting, RCMP say

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPShootingSurrey