2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large

The 40-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Police are looking for a male suspect after a man and woman were fatally stabbed outside of Creston on Wednesday evening, Jan. 6.

Creston Mounties and first responders were called to the Highway 3 pullout near the Summit Creek Bridge for reports of a man and a woman in need of immediate medical assistance at 7 p.m.

Kelowna’s RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit believe a male suspect fled in a vehicle associated with one of the victims. That vehicle has since been found in Salmo, but the suspect remains at large.

“Investigators have reason to believe the suspect and the victims were known to one another,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner, the unit commander of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come.

