2 Quesnel youths robbed at gunpoint, suspects take off with wallet, car

RCMP are looking for suspects after two youths in Quesnel were threatened with a gun, and had their car and valuables stolen in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 27.

Quesnel RCMP said officers pursued the stolen vehicle but had to put public safety first as the suspects, a male and a female, fled in a dangerous manner south of Quesnel on Highway 97.

Police were called to the scene at 2:46 a.m. It happened in the parking lot of the 7-11 convenience store on Maple Drive.

“The complainant reported a male and female suspect approached two youths, presented a firearm, and demanded their wallets and car keys,” said Quesnel RCMP Staff Sgt. Richard Weseen. “The youths complied and the suspects fled in the youth’s 2013 grey Chevrolet Malibu.”

Police located the vehicle travelling down Plywood Hill on Johnston Avenue in Quesnel.

“When the police activated their emergency equipment, the vehicle fled through Johnston Subdivision and then south on Highway 97,” Weseen said. “A pursuit was initiated but as the stolen vehicle was entering Kersley, the pursuit was terminated due to the high rate of speed and the risk to public safety.”

The male suspect was described as 6 feet tall, skinny, and was wearing a black hoody and a white dirt bike helmet.

The female suspect was described as 5-7, skinny, and was wearing a black hoody and a black mask over her face.

“The suspects in this carjacking traumatized the victims by robbing them at gunpoint and then placed the police and public at risk with a high speed pursuit,” said Weseen. “The youths did the right thing by complying with the suspects’ demands to avoid a physical altercation.”

The police ask for anyone who observes the 2013 grey Chevrolet Malibu (BC license plate SJ946R) to call 911 and not to approach the vehicle.

Anyone with dash cam video from the 7-11 store parking lot from 2 a.m. to 2:50 a.m. on July 27, 2023 is asked to contact the Quesnel RCMP at (250)992-9211.

