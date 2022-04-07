UPDATE: 2 taken to hospital after plane crashes into lake near Maple Ridge

An ambulance leaves the scene at Alouette Lake where a plane crashed Thursday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Two survivors were taken to hospital after a plane crashed into Alouette Lake in Maple Ridge on Thursday afternoon.

Camper Dana Richard of Surrey watched the plane crash from the shore near Alouette campground. She was alone at the beach, and watched what appeared to be a glider banking over the lake, and then banking again, coming in low.

To her horror, the wingtip hit the water, and the result was catastrophic.

“The whole frickin’ thing came apart, and it sunk within 60 seconds,” said Richard.

Next, she saw two people in the water, and could hear a man’s voice. Richard tried to call 911, but most of the Golden Ears Provincial Park is a dead zone for cell phone service.

To her relief, a group of kayakers soon came to render assistance to the two people.

Then a helicopter was in the air, and emergency responders descended on the scene.

First responders were called to Gold Creek Campground in Golden Ears Park at around 3:30 p.m..

The two patients were transported by boat to the day beach area, where air ambulance was expected to land.

Maple Ridge firefighters said they were able to see the scene from the Gold Creek Campground area.

Both patients were reported ambulatory and were assessed by paramedics.

More to come…

