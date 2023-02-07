A photo of the Asanko Gold Mine’s tailings storage facility in Ghana, West Africa where two workers died Feb. 5, 2023. (Galiano Gold Inc. 2021 sustainability report/Screenshot)

A photo of the Asanko Gold Mine’s tailings storage facility in Ghana, West Africa where two workers died Feb. 5, 2023. (Galiano Gold Inc. 2021 sustainability report/Screenshot)

2 workers die at Ghana gold mining site run by Vancouver-based company

Last death at West Africa mine was recorded in 2015

Two workers were killed at a gold mine run by a Vancouver-based company in Ghana, West Africa on Sunday (Feb. 5).

Galiano Gold Inc. had few details to share in a Monday news release, other than to say the two workers were fatally injured during an incident near the Asanko Gold Mine’s tailings storage facility. Emergency services responded but the workers were declared dead on scene.

Galiano Gold says it’s notified authorities and an investigation is underway.

The last time the company reported a death at their Ghana mine was in June 2015, when one person died.

It said Monday it remains committed to its zero harm policy, despite the three deaths in the last decade.

Asanko Gold Mine is jointly owned by Galiano Gold Inc. and Gold Fields Ltd.

Approximately 2,600 people are employed there, 99 per cent of which are Ghanaian, according to Galiano Gold.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

miningworkplace death

Previous story
Autographed Gretzky jersey grabbed from Kelowna sports shop
Next story
B.C. COVID-denier Mak Parhar died from toxic drugs, not virus: coroner

Just Posted

Dr. Alex Nataros works at the Port Hardy Hospital, which has been in the news for years now due to closures and rotating hospital diversions. (Island Health photo)
Doctors call for Island Health executive’s resignation due to North Island struggles

From left to right, PHSS grade 12 student Brody Chambers with his silver medals, Grade 8 student Auzton Shaw with his bronze medals, and wrestling coach Tyson Whitney. (Paul Cagna photo)
Port Hardy Secondary School wrestlers get ready for Islands, talk season so far

B.C.’s Lt. Governor Janet Austin at the B.C. Legislature ahead of the annual Throne Speech on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Wolfgang Depner/Black Press Media)
B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech

Dr. Alex Nataros is a resident of Port Hardy. (Supplied photo)
NATAROS: Building our common healthy future