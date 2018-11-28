$20-million Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased on Vancouver Island

Someone who bought his or her lotto ticket in Nanaimo is about to become super rich.
Only one ticket purchased in Canada matched all six numbers in the Lotto 6/49 draw tonight, Nov. 28, and that ticket was bought in Nanaimo, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation website.
The winning numbers, considered unofficial until verified, are 3 17 21 29 47 49.
Six Lotto 6/49 tickets matched five out of six numbers, including one in Powell River and five in Eastern Canada.
editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter