The $27 million Lotto Max jackpot was not won

Don’t forget to check your tickets.

Someone who purchased their Lotto Max ticket in Port Alberni for Tuesday’s draw (July 13, 2021) is a little bit richer.

The winning ticket matched six out of seven numbers, plus the bonus number, for a prize of $200,722.40.

The $27 million jackpot was not won. The jackpot for the next draw on July 16 will be an estimated $36 million.

PORT ALBERNI