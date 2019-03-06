Inspector David Hall is the lead investigator into the homicide of Richard “Blair” Young, whose body was found in March 2017. The Vancouver Island Investigative Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) took over the case, and released new information on Wednesday (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

2017 death of Victoria man deemed a murder

Victim’s bank information used fraudulently across Island, Lower Mainland after disappearance

The Victoria Police Department and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) have released new details into the 2017 homicide of Victoria man Richard “Blair” Young, which inspectors now call a murder.

Young went missing on Feb. 8, 2017, and a missing person’s report was filed on Feb. 14, 2017.

Investigators released a new video which shows the last time Young was seen, leaving his apartment on Feb. 8.

The lead investigator, Inspector David Hall, said that since Young was leaving in a light jacket, it is likely he had no intention to leave for long on the cold night.

Young’s body was found near the top of the Malahat on March 2, 2017, and classified as a homicide investigation.

“Based on the evidence we have recovered and the totality of the circumstances … we believe this is a murder investigation,” Hall said.

Investigators say there are several suspects associated with the investigation, but they would not confirm if they were known to Young or not.

“The investigation has identified suspects in this investigation, and we believe there are people who are close to the person, or persons responsible for the homicide who have knowledge of what happened,” Hall said. “We are asking those people to speak with our investigators.”

READ MORE: Missing Victoria senior now a homicide victim

After Young’s disappearance, his banking and credit card information was used fraudulently across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, with spending totalling more than $30,000.

Hall said it was unclear whether the murder and the fraudulent spending were linked, but that the person or persons responsible for the spending are persons of interest.

ALSO READ: Inspectors to give update on Victoria homicide case

Hall emphasized that Young was not involved in criminal activity at the time of death, but that his death was not something that was “purely random.” He added that at this point, police have no reason to believe that the public are at risk.

Anyone with information in regards to Young’s last known activities or the investigation are asked to call the VIICMU information line at 250-380-6211.

“No matter how insignificant it may seem, we ask that you come forward if you have information that could help investigators bring closure to Blair Young’s Family,” Hall said.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Most Read