2019 Cycle of Life Tour looking for volunteers

The 2019 Cycle of Life Tour is looking for volunteers to help run the annual event.

Volunteers will be needed to post signs, set up start and finish lines, serve or prep meals, bar tend, set up tents, provide first aid, work refuelling stations, and cheer on riders.

Last year, the event had 60 volunteers who collectively gave over 650 hours during the weekend. Many, but not all, roles include committing to the whole weekend with overnight camping on Salt Spring Island. There are a number of positions that involve just a few hours at one of the stops along the route. In return, volunteers will receive a t-shirt, all meals for two days, and ferry costs will be covered.

This year, 125 riders will cycle 200km in two days, July 20 – 21. Riders will depart from Victoria and cycle to Salt Spring Island, where they will spend the night camped. They will then ride back to Victoria the following day.

The Cycle of Life Tour began in 2011, Graham Robertson, a registered massage therapist in Victoria, rode from Anchorage, Alaska to Victoria, B.C. to raise awareness and support for Victoria Hospice.

In 2013, the Tour became more focused on groups of riders rather than individuals. This allows for greater fundraising opportunities. To date, the Cycle of Life Tour has raised $700,000 for hospice care on Vancouver Island.

Anyone interested in volunteering or learning more about the Cycle of Life Tour is encouraged to visit their website.

