2021 in videos: Greater Victoria’s top footage for the year

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then a video must be worth a million.

In 2021, Greater Victoria residents witnessed impressive events, weather patterns and animal behaviour and even managed to capture it on video. Five in particular caught our attention and really represent some of the region’s most chaotic moments!

1. Gas shortage hits Greater Victoria

On Nov. 17, Black Press Media first reported supply chain issues at Greater Victoria gas stations caused by flooding and road closures. In a reporter-captured video, vehicles can be seen lined up around Peninsula Co-op’s North Saanich location.

Other stations in Saanich, Sooke and Langford reported similar shortages on Nov. 17. Within days, the province of B.C. imposed gasoline limits for drivers and convoys of gas tankers were escorted along the Malahat to restock dry pumps. Gas restrictions were finally lifted nearly a month later on Dec. 14.

2. Seal hunt caught on film near Dallas Road

So my friend suggests I didn’t see a seal hunting fish earlier… but rather a seal being killed by a larger predator that remains below the surface. And now that I watched it from that perspective… eek. Did I film a seal being killed on Dallas Road? #yyj pic.twitter.com/52vNY2r8VC — Steffani Cameron, Deep State Operative (@SnarkySteff) January 19, 2021

A peaceful sunset stroll turned into a savage display for a Victoria woman in January, and she caught it all on video.

Steffani Cameron was on an evening walk along Dallas Road when something in the water caught her eye. In a video posted to Twitter, a small mammal can be seen struggling with another creature under the water’s surface.

While Cameron originally assumed the mammal was being injured, an employee with the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea told Black Press Media it was probably just hunting unseen fish beneath the waves.

3. Tow truck helps move 850-tonne ship at Victoria shipyard

A retired Highway Thru Hell tow truck was on scene at a Victoria shipyard in February to take on one of its biggest jobs yet.

The heavy wrecker tow truck was used to help shift an 850-tonne Canadian Coast Guard ship into launching position, and it didn’t let us down. In a video captured by Black Press Media, the bright red truck can be seen dwarfed by the much larger Coast Guard ship at the waterfront.

4. Sneaky seal infiltrates salmon spawning site

A lucky visitor spotted an unusual guest taking advantage of the busy Goldstream Provincial Park river during spawning season this year. On Nov. 11, Ruban Rebalkin was visiting the park with his family when his daughters spied a seal slipping into the water near the visitor’s parking lot.

The quick-thinking resident was able to film a short clip of the seal waddling into the fish-filled waters, watched by a trio of seagulls.

“We saw a BC Parks employee who said he had been working there for 30 years and had never seen such a thing,” Rebalkin later told Black Press Media.

5. Greater Victoria recovering from floods, outages

Within hours of historic stormy weather hitting Vancouver Island on Nov. 15, videos started pouring in showing the rain, flooding and wind that struck the region.

Videos from Sooke to Saanich to Sidney show waterlogged roads, rushing rivers and damaged infrastructure across Greater Victoria. The dramatic footage only captures a few moments of the overwhelming conditions residents endured in November.

READ MORE: Loud boom, bright light likely a meteor, says Vancouver Island seismologist

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriavideoYear in Review