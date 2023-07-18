The Fraser River near Chilliwack, B.C. (Jenna Hauck/Black Press)

2022 one of the deadliest drowning years in B.C. history

The report shows that 86 people died last year with most drownings occurring in rivers and creeks

A BC Coroners report shows that 2022 was the second deadliest year over the past decade for drowning deaths.

The report states that 86 people died last year, with most drownings occurring in rivers and creeks, followed by lakes and ponds.

The Fraser River had the most deaths at 53, followed by the Thompson River (9) and the Columbia River (8).

Okanagan Lake was the deadliest lake in the province for drownings at 30, followed by Harrison Lake (12) and Shuswap Lake (9).

Of all the deaths over the past 10 years, 78 per cent were male, with those aged 19-29 accounting for 21 per cent of drownings, followed by 50–59-year-olds at 17 per cent.

The most common activities associated with drownings were boating, swimming, and falling into water, with the summer months (June-August) seeing the most fatalities.

Alcohol and drugs were found to be a contributing factor in 38 per cent of deaths, although the report states that there may have been more than one contributing factor.

The deadliest year over the past decade was 2020 with 87 drownings.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC LakesDeathlakesOkanagan

Previous story
Abandoned dogs with porcupine quills in their faces left outside BC SPCA centre
Next story
Kamloops teen dead after falling into waterfall near Revelstoke

Just Posted

For your consideration - Thom Barker
OPINION: Summertime and the eating is… difficult

Port McNeill council. (Derek Koel file photo)
Port McNeill council has been busy this month, lots of projects on the go

Jaime Garcia climbs out of his tub at the beach at Maffeo Sutton Park at the end of the Great International World Championship Bathtub Race. In which Canadian city did bathtub racing originate? (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
QUIZ: How much do you know about water-related activities?

The North Island Gazette is always looking for paper carriers. (Stock photo)
North Island Gazette paper routes suitable for anyone in the family