Charlene Harse of Alert Bay won $215,891 playing Lotto 649. (Submitted photo)

$215,891.50 Lotto 6/49 win gives Alert Bay woman goosebumps

Harse plans to go whale watching with a friend to celebrate.

Alert Bay Lotto 6/49 player Charlene Harse said the hair on her arms goes straight up every time she thinks about her recent big win.

Harse purchased the winning ticket at the Alert Bay Drug Store on Fir Street and initially thought there was an error after she scanned her ticket from the July 11, 2020 draw and found out she was $215,891.50 richer.

“I was holding onto my ticket,” she said. “When I finally gave the ticket to the retailer to check, it had frozen the machine. I couldn’t stand, I needed a chair to sit on.”

Harse plans to go whale watching with a friend to celebrate and looks forward to a sunny trip to Cuba once it is safe to do so.

Most Read