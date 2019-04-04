23rd case of measles in B.C. confirmed in Greater Victoria

Two more confirmed measles exposure sites have been identified. (File photo)

The new case brings at least two measles exposure sites in Central Saanich

Island Health says there is one more confirmed case of measles, and two ensuing cases of exposure in Greater Victoria.

This is the third case of the contagious virus on the Island and the 23rd confirmed case across B.C. since the beginning of the year. Two other cases were reported in 100 Mile House, and 18 have been reported in the Lower Mainland.

ALSO READ: Another case of measles confirmed in the Lower Mainland

ALSO READ: No treatment for highly infectious measles, says doctor

Anyone who is not immunized or incompletely immunized can call their local health authority to find out where to get vaccinated. Vaccination must happen within six days of exposure.

Island Health is asking people who may have been exposed to measles to monitor symptoms for 21 days after exposure.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air. Close contact is not needed for transmission. It can also be spread through sharing food, drinks, cigarettes, or kissing an infected person.

ALSO READ: Eight cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver outbreak

ALSO READ: How to find out if you’re vaccinated as an adult in B.C.

An infected person can spread measles before knowing they have been infected. People are infectious to others from four days before to four days after the onset of rash.

Vaccinations against measles are free for everyone. Two doses of the vaccine are 99 per cent effective.

For more information, you can visit immunizebc.ca/measles or call 811 at any time.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook