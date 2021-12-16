25-year-old woman dead in single-vehicle crash on TCH near Duncan

The RCMP are reporting that one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the TCH near Mays Road in the early morning hours of Dec. 16. (Citizen file)

A fatal crash closed the Trans-Canada Highway for several hours near Mays Road in Duncan early on Dec. 16.

Just before midnight, the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were contacted by a passenger who advised they had just been involved in a collision. The passenger said they were currently trapped in the vehicle, and the driver had been thrown from the truck.

The police attended immediately and located the vehicle down an embankment off the southbound lanes of the TCH where it had come to rest on the driver’s side.

When officers arrived on scene they found four uninjured occupants still inside the vehicle who were unable to get out.

BC Ambulance Service and North Cowichan Fire Department personnel attended and helped remove the trapped passengers.

The driver, a 25-year-old woman from Duncan, was located underneath the vehicle. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It is too early in the investigation to speculate on the cause of the collision,” said RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau.

“The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is investigating this collision. The highway was closed for approximately four hours before reopening early this morning [Thursday, Dec. 16].”

The black Ford F150 has been removed from the scene and has been seized for further examination.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the North Cowichan RCMP at 250-748-5522

auto accident