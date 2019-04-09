250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

About 250 Dungeness crabs illegally discarded off the side of Highway 16 between Moricetown and Hazleton, near Smithers. (Contributed photo)

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans wants the public’s help tracking down those responsible for an illegal, large-scale dumping of Dungeness crabs this week near Smithers.

On April 2, fishery officers in the Smithers Detachment received information from the BC Conservation Officer Service about 250 Dungeness crabs dumped off the side of Highway 16 between Moricetown and Hazleton.

The Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

The DFO is calling this a “serious occurrence” and believes it’s linked with ongoing illegal fish-sale issues on the North Coast, possibly originating from the Prince Rupert area.

“Illegal seafood sales are of serious concern to the department as they compromise the long-term management and sustainability of the resource, diminish the significant economic benefit from a legal fishery to coastal communities, and may give rise to health and safety concerns,” a spokesperson said in a news release. “Only fish authorized for public sale are subject to required health and safety inspections.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the 24-hour Observe Record Report line at 1-800-465-4336, fishery officer Brodie Cardinal at (250) 847-5937 or fishery officer Zachary Fournier at (250) 847-9684.



