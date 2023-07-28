Some drivers try to avoid traffic by sneaking into HOV lanes, though thousands were caught in 2021. Black Press file

2,780 tickets issued to drivers who shouldn’t have been in HOV lanes last year

Drivers tempted by HOV lane among the most-ticketed in the last five years, according to ICBC

Nearly 3,000 drivers were caught illegally sneaking into HOV lanes last year, according to stats from B.C.’s insurance corporation.

A total of 2,780 tickets were issued – down nearly 50 per cent when compared to five years ago, in 2018.

Last year’s most prolific ticketing months were during the summer, the data shows.

While a ticket of $109 may be enough of a deterrent for some would-be traffic-dodgers, there have been highlighted cases over the years of drivers using pets or even mannequins to skirt the rules.

READ MORE: Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Those legally able to drive in HOV lanes are emergency vehicles, cars with multiple passengers, motorcycles and electric vehicles.

Illegally driving in the HOV lane had been one of the top five vehicle infractions committed in B.C. until last year, according to ICBC. In 2021, there were 3,672 violations, while there were a staggering 5,372 drivers reprimanded in 2018 for their not-so-discreet tactics to avoid heavy traffic.

The other most common infractions found by ICBC are having no licence and driving without insurance.

Driving

Previous story
Driver involved in notorious Hwy 5 illegal passing incident no longer in Canada
Next story
2 missing hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass in Rocky Mountains

Just Posted

This tall ship - the Pacific Swift - is one of two currently docked in Port Hardy. Photo by Natasha Griffiths
Tall ships arrive in Port Hardy for youth training

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nation members Dayna Charlie (bronze, U19 soccer) Bryce Walkus (gold, U19 soccer) and Jaiden Jollife (gold, U16 soccer) pose with their medals and the B.C. Indigenous flag at a homecoming celebration in Part Hardy. Photo submitted
North Island athletes shine at North American Indigenous Games

Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases a Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A Liberal promise to transition salmon farms in British Columbia from ocean net pens to closed containment systems in just over five years is being slammed as careless by the aquaculture industry. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward) Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases a Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A Liberal promise to transition salmon farms in British Columbia from ocean net pens to closed containment systems in just over five years is being slammed as careless by the aquaculture industry. ( File Photo - The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. Salmon Farmer’s Association welcomes Lebouthillier as new DFO minister

You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic) You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.