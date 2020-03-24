FILE – British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens during a news conference regarding the novel coronavirus COVID-19, in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer

Total case count grows to at least 617

Nearly one-third of the total COVID-19 patients in B.C. have recovered, the provincial health officer said Tuesday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 28 per cent of B.C.’s cases have recovered, even as the number of new ones grew.

Henry said Monday and Tuesday saw 145 new cases, with the province’s total hitting 617.

“We are seeing escalating cases across British Columbia. No community is immune,” Henry said.

The virus has spread to two new care homes, she added: Evergreen Heights in White Rock and Little Mountain Place in Vancouver.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said hospital bed occupancy is at 66 per cent across the province, down from an average of 103.5 per cent. He said the critical care bed occupancy rate is at 55 per cent.

Dix said the province is doing about 3,500 tests a day.

More to come.

MONDAY UPDATE: B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

