The BC Coroner’s Office reports that there were 582 suicide deaths investigated in B.C. in 2021, down from 597 in 2020 and 634 in 2019. In Canada, men account for 75% of suicides. (File photo)

$2M in funding announced for care plan to help those at risk of suicide in B.C.

The investment is part of a larger strategy, A Pathway to Hope, to improve mental-health care

WARNING: This story discusses suicide.

The provincial government is in investing in systems that will help support those struggling from thoughts of suicide and self-harm.

On Sept. 22, the B.C. government announced a $2 million in funding, which will go towards helping those with mental-health and substance-use challenges by improving the settings of treatment centres and emergency departments.

The funds will intended to help develop a provincial framework for suicide care based on best practices, local clinical knowledge and expertise, and perspectives from people with lived experiences.

The BC Coroner’s Office reports that there were 582 suicide deaths investigated in the province in 2021. There were 597 in 2020 and 634 in 2019.

Care settings throughout the province will have access to standardized training and management strategies, as well as follow-up care. The Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions added that international research shows the time after discharge from psychiatric in-patient care is a period of high risk for suicide.

“Suicide care is an area where we can and must improve the support we provide to people at risk of suicide or self-harm,” said Leah Hollins, board chair for the Vancouver Island Health Authority.

“These investments in mental-health supports will provide our staff with enhanced knowledge and better tools to respond to Island Health clients’ and families’ unique needs for support, treatment and care.”

This funding is a part of the provincial government’s plan for improving mental health and addictions care in B.C.

For mental-health support, visit: gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/managing-your-health.

